Tobias, Stephen Keith September 12, 1949 - June 30, 2020 Stephen Keith Tobias, age 70, of Evergreen, CO passed away in Weatherford, TX on June 30, 2020 after a four-year battle with brain cancer. He was born on September 12, 1949 to Keith and Adeline (Loeck) Tobias. He was a 1967 graduate of Westside High School in Omaha where he was a National Merit Finalist and winner of numerous scholarships. In 1971 he obtained his Bachelor of Science Business Degree at University of Colorado. Stephen was married to Jeanine van Etten in 1971 and lived in the mountains near Boulder and operated S.K. Tobias Construction Co. Years later he moved to Evergreen, CO and operated Construction Analytics together with Gary van Etten until his retirement in 2019. Stephen loved skiing, fishing, hunting, deep-sea diving and sailing on extended boat trips with friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith; and his stepbrother, Jerry Clark. He is survived by his mother, Adeline Clark of Falls City, NE; brother, Douglas (Iris) Tobias of Erie, CO; sister, Cheryl Rehfeld of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters-in-law, Barbara Clark and Brenda (Allen) Meyer of Falls City, NE; nephews, Ethan Tobias of Erie, CO and Dan (Lee) Clark of Falls City, NE; cousins, Dan Loeck of Lincoln NE, Ben (Jane) Loeck of Omaha, and Rick (Beverly) Tobias of San Antonio, TX; niece, Patricia Wheeler of Oakton, VA; former wife, Jeanine van Etten of Boulder, CO; special friends, Ed and Roberta Sutton of Weatherford, TX; plus many other friends. A REMEMBRANCE of Stephen's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Thursday, July 16th, 10:30am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Another Celebration of Stephen's Life will be held in Evergreen, CO on July 18th. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Lutheran World Relief, or charity of choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

