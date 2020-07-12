Tobias, Stephen Keith September 12, 1949 - June 30, 2020 Stephen Keith Tobias, age 70, of Evergreen, CO passed away in Weatherford, TX on June 30, 2020 after a four-year battle with brain cancer. He was born on September 12, 1949 to Keith and Adeline (Loeck) Tobias. He was a 1967 graduate of Westside High School in Omaha where he was a National Merit Finalist and winner of numerous scholarships. In 1971 he obtained his Bachelor of Science Business Degree at University of Colorado. Stephen was married to Jeanine van Etten in 1971 and lived in the mountains near Boulder and operated S.K. Tobias Construction Co. Years later he moved to Evergreen, CO and operated Construction Analytics together with Gary van Etten until his retirement in 2019. Stephen loved skiing, fishing, hunting, deep-sea diving and sailing on extended boat trips with friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith; and his stepbrother, Jerry Clark. He is survived by his mother, Adeline Clark of Falls City, NE; brother, Douglas (Iris) Tobias of Erie, CO; sister, Cheryl Rehfeld of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters-in-law, Barbara Clark and Brenda (Allen) Meyer of Falls City, NE; nephews, Ethan Tobias of Erie, CO and Dan (Lee) Clark of Falls City, NE; cousins, Dan Loeck of Lincoln NE, Ben (Jane) Loeck of Omaha, and Rick (Beverly) Tobias of San Antonio, TX; niece, Patricia Wheeler of Oakton, VA; former wife, Jeanine van Etten of Boulder, CO; special friends, Ed and Roberta Sutton of Weatherford, TX; plus many other friends. A REMEMBRANCE of Stephen's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Thursday, July 16th, 10:30am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Another Celebration of Stephen's Life will be held in Evergreen, CO on July 18th. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Lutheran World Relief, or charity of choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.