Tjaden, Glen D. January 6, 1923 - December 19, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Phyllis. Survived by son, Larry Tjaden; daughters, Linda (Bob) McGinnis, and Sheryl (Jack) Schiessler; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Open Door Mission (P.O. Box 8340 Omaha, NE 68108) in care of Glenn Tjaden. Private Services were held. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

