Tingle, Jeanine Henson May 22, 1955 - Sep 28, 2018 Jeanine Henson Tingle, was born May 22, 1955; passed September 28, 2018. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Jeanine will be Sunday, October 7, 2018 at John and Julie Pribyl's home, 506 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68108 from 11am to 3pm.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.