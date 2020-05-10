Tingelhoff, Timothy J. Age 46 - May 6, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, May 11, from 4-8pm at Bethany Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID19 restrictions, 10 persons allowed at one time in the Chapel; staggered Visitation recommended. Private Family Funeral Wednesday. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Gracie and Emilee Education Fund. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

