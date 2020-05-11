Tingelhoff, Timothy J. Age 46 - May 6, 2020 Preceded in death by father George, Jr. Survived by mother, Sue; daughters, Gracie and Emilee Tingelhoff; their mother, Donnita Evans and her children, Anthony, Andrew, and Austin Evans; siblings, Brian, Brenda (Mike) Botos, David (Sara), Kathy (Charlie), and Steven; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Michael, Katelyn, Corey, and Kyle; great-uncle to Giovanna, Rhys, and Isabella; his Patriot School Family; and many additional family and friends VISITATION: Monday, May 11, from 4-8pm at Bethany Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID19 restrictions, 10 persons allowed at one time in the Chapel; staggered Visitation recommended. Private Family Funeral Wednesday. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Gracie and Emilee Education Fund. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

