Timmerman, Gary Burt

Timmerman, Gary Burt Age 62 Beatrice, NE. Died on June 30, 2020. Born on August 10, 1957 in Omaha to Roland "Red" and Joyce (Burtraw) Timmerman, graduated from Papillion High School in 1975, and received his BS Degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1979. Gary and his parents co-owned T & T Communications in Papillion for more than 25 years. Survivors include daughters, Lucy (Mike) Boden, and Allison Timmerman; grandson, Keegan Boden; parents, Red and Joyce Timmerman; fianc�e, Mary Harelson; sisters, Gail (Blake) Butler, and Fay (Steve) Traudt; his former spouse of 25 years, Jean. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Alexander Burt Timmerman. Private Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 6, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Memorials to ALS in the Heartland, 1320 South 119th Street, Omaha NE 68144. Condolences to: www.foxfuneralhome.net. FOX FUNERAL HOME 1116 N. 19th St., Beatrice, NE 402-223-4096 | www.foxfuneralhome.net

