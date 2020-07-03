Timmerman, Gary B.

Timmerman, Gary B. Gary B. Timmerman, 62, of Beatrice, formerly of Papillion, died June 30, 2020. Private Memorial Service: July 6, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. FOX FUNERAL HOME 1116 N. 19th St., Beatrice, NE 402-223-4096 | www.foxfuneralhome.net

