Timmel, Rudolph "Rudy" Age 89 Rudy Timmel passed away on June 4, 2018, in Baltimore, MD. Rudy was born in and grew up in Oconomowoc, WI, graduating from the Oconomowoc High School in 1947. Beginning in High School and for many years after, Rudy played drums in the Oconomowoc American Legion Band. While studying at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, Rudy played in the University marching band and the 32nd Division National Guard band. He also served in the National Guard until 1961, reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After graduating from UW—Madison with a Bachelor's Degree and then an MBA, Rudy worked for Graybar Electric. He worked in regional offices from New York to Colorado before being posted to Omaha, where he settled down for the rest of his career and most of his retirement. In Omaha, Rudy played in the Nebraska Wind Symphony and the Omaha Pipes and Drums. He loved to hunt and fish with friends, going on many different annual outings with friends from both Oconomowoc and Omaha. Rudy was an active member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. In 2009, Rudy moved to Baltimore to be closer to his brother and nephews. He is survived by one nephew, and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Rudy's ashes will be Interred on August 4 at 11:30am at Summit Cemetery near Oconomowoc next to the graves of his parents, Walter and Sadie Timmel.

