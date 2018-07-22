Timmel, Rudolph "Rudy" Age 89 Rudy Timmel passed away on June 4, 2018, in Baltimore, MD. Rudy was born in and grew up in Oconomowoc, WI, graduating from the Oconomowoc High School in 1947. Beginning in High School and for many years after, Rudy played drums in the Oconomowoc American Legion Band. While studying at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, Rudy played in the University marching band and the 32nd Division National Guard band. He also served in the National Guard until 1961, reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After graduating from UW—Madison with a Bachelor's Degree and then an MBA, Rudy worked for Graybar Electric. He worked in regional offices from New York to Colorado before being posted to Omaha, where he settled down for the rest of his career and most of his retirement. In Omaha, Rudy played in the Nebraska Wind Symphony and the Omaha Pipes and Drums. He loved to hunt and fish with friends, going on many different annual outings with friends from both Oconomowoc and Omaha. Rudy was an active member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. In 2009, Rudy moved to Baltimore to be closer to his brother and nephews. He is survived by one nephew, and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Rudy's ashes will be Interred on August 4 at 11:30am at Summit Cemetery near Oconomowoc next to the graves of his parents, Walter and Sadie Timmel.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.