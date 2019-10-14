Timm, Elliot Moses May 14, 2001 - October 11, 2019 SERVICES: Wednesday at 10:30am at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10303 Boyd St. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm, with a MEMORIAL PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm, also at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.