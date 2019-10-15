Timm, Elliot M. May 14, 2001 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by uncle, Eric Lee. Survived by parents, Matthew and Anne; siblings, Sarah, Audrey, E. Alexander, Claudia; grandparents, Michael and Jennifer Buckingham, David and Denise Timm; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. SERVICE: Wednesday, 10:30am, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10303 Boyd St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, with a Memorial Prayer Service at 7pm, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

