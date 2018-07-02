Timm, Earl D. May 12, 1928 - Jun 29, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, Connie; step-son, Howard Boand; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Ken Christensen. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Donald Schmeits; granddaughter, Molly Schmeits; sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Dick Finney. He was a Korean War Veteran. Private Graveside Service in Kennard Cemetery. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

