Tighe (Major), Eileen M. Born: September 13, 1921, Dunlap, IA. Died: December 29, 2019, Littleton, CO. Formerly of Omaha, Phoenix AZ, and Denver, CO. Preceded in death by her parents, Cree and Laurette Myers; husband, Raymond W. Major; second husband, John C. Tighe; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Genevieve Myers; and brother, Jerry Myers. Survived by sister, Deloris Grethen; son and daughter-in law, Gary R. and Kathy Major; son and daughter-in-law, Mark W. and Nancy Major; daughter, Suzanne M. Cox; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Private Funeral. GRAVESITE SERVICE: Saturday, March 28, at 1:30pm at Calvary Cemetery (Holy Family section), 7710 West Center Rd., Omaha.

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Tighe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.