Tighe, Laurence E. "Larry" December 16, 1931 - July 5, 2020 Laurence (Larry) E Tighe, age 88 of Fremont, NE, passed away on July 5, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. Born in Bancroft, NE on December 16th, 1931, second son of Paul E. and Jessie (Robinson) Tighe. After school, he enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1949. He served with the Fifth Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War in 1951. He married Maryellen Wood of Ellsworth, KS in 1952, just prior to his honorable discharged from the service as a Sergeant First Class. After his discharge he was employed by Bankers Investment Company in Wichita, KS. He entered the credit bureau business in Colorado, with his brother-in-law, Harry Wood, in 1957. He returned to Nebraska in 1960 and served as a President of Credit Bureau Services until 1995, and owner of C. J. Angus in Norfolk until 1975. He was active with many business interests (STATS, ACIS, Outdoor Adventures & Sporting Clays, Spangler Prairie, Omega Chemical, Phoenix Oil, TNT, Checkmate, and many others), as well as, land conservation, hunting clubs, farming, and cattle projects in several Midwestern states. Larry was an active member, over the years, with the VFW, American Legion, Lions Club, Norfolk Rotary Club, served on City Council and as president of the Jaycees in Colorado. He is survived by daughter, Cathy Tighe of Fremont, NE; son, Dean Tighe (wife, Cathy) of Texas; his beloved grandchildren, Vanessa Shuck, Maryellen Tighe, and Currie Tighe; and Don Tighe (wife, Pat) of Arlington, NE. He was preceded in death by two wives, Maryellen in 1970 and Gina Patrolla in 2019, his eldest son, Gary in 2008; his parents; his sister, Patricia in 1973; and his brother Paul "Junior" in 2018. Larry was a lifelong Christian, who loved being outdoors with his dogs. He spent most of his time reclaiming arid land for production, hunting and recreation in Kansas City, MO area. His daughter says "He loved playing in dirt with big equipment." Larry, like his father Paul, had the Irish trait of story telling. His favorite stories were about his family and all the wonderful families who made up the John Tighe and Mary Ann Rowen line from Ireland. Private Burial Services will be held at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, NE, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Back to the Bible (Lincoln, NE) or to Hearts United for Animals (Auburn, NE). Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
