Tiger, Robert "Bob" Glenn June 8, 1956 - June 18, 2020 VISITATION: from 5-7pm Monday, June 22. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, June 23. Both Services will be held at Bethel Christian Ministries, 3702 Giles Rd, Bellevue, NE. Memorial donations can be made to Bob Tigers Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

