Tiefenthaler, Tom Tom Tiefenthaler, age 75 of Omaha, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOME Spencer, NE | 402-589-0070 | www.brockhausfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Tom Tiefenthaler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.