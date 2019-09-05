Tichy, Charles Allen November 6, 1939 - September 3, 2019 A dedicated teacher and debate coach. Survived by beloved wife, Karen; children, Audrey Tichy, Charles Allen Tichy II, Carolyn (Robert) Giese, Jennifer (Dale) Askey, Melinda (Philip) Nemec; sisters, Charlene Schneeberg, Melinda Hermann; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Doris Allendorfer; all the students whose lives he impacted. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 3pm, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the Ralston Community Schools Foundation or Covenant Presbyterian Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

