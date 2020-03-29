Tichota, Brother Mel (Melvin), O.S.B.

Tichota, Brother Mel (Melvin), O.S.B. May 3, 1942 - March 27, 2020 Brother Mel is survived by the Community of Mount Michael Abbey; as well as his sister Maureen Grubar; nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Joe and Martha (Lennamann) Tichota; brother Francis Tichota; and brother-in-law Martin Grubar, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mel Tichota, O.S.B. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

