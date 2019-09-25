Tibbels, Michael J. "Mikey Joe" Age 51 - September 24, 2019 Of Norfolk. Died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Survivors include his mother, Jacque Tibbels; siblings, Scott (Michelle) Tibbels, Tracy Tibbels, Cathy Tibbels of Omaha, Matt (Theresa) Tibbels of Lincoln and Steven R. (Loretta) Tibbels, MD of Wake Forest, NC; 12 nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Tibbels, MD. Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery in West Point. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

