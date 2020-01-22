Thyfault, Ector "Ec" Age 84 Ector "Ec" Thyfault was born August 29, 1935 in Concordia, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Millard; and mother, Eva; sister, Lucille; brother-in-law, Eugene Hall; sister, Jeannine Kopsa; and grandson, Garrett Michael Thyfault. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Mike; his daughter-in-law, Andrea; and his three grandsons, Dylan, Jackson, and Hunter. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Dennis Kopsa; niece, Jean Zimmerman; nephew, Ken Hall; nephew, Darrell Kopsa; brother-in-law, Harold Keller; sister-in-law, Brenda Keller; and nephews, David and Brian. VISITATION: Thursday, January 23, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION OF EC'S LIFE: Friday January 24, at 10am, also at Braman Southwest, with full military honors. Memorials to the American Red Cross. For more details and to leave a condolence, please visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

