Thurmond, Robert N. III "Bobby" August 27, 1943 - November 14, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Robert N. and Mary Jo (Albers) Thurmond. Survived by siblings and spouses, Dr. John and Nancy Thurmond; Joie and Matt Letter; Ann Marie Thurmond; Shelly O'Keefe; William and Susan Thurmond; and Thomas Thurmond; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Bob had special needs that required unique care and dedication for his entire life. He was blessed with a long life of good health and comfort, which is a tribute and testimony to his many loving, wonderful, and devoted care givers over his lifetime. Bob's family wants to acknowledge and thank all those who made this possible at Beatrice State Developmental Center, Creighton University Bergan Mercy Medical Center, and ENCOR Services. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. SERVICES: Saturday, 10am, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5:30- 7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ENCOR Services (provider for people with intellectual disabilities), 4715 South 132nd Street, Omaha, NE 68137. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Carbon monoxide exposure at Omaha Coco Key Water Resort leaves man in critical condition
-
Chatelain: Huskers loss to Wisconsin isn't as black and white as Scott Frost makes it seem
-
In 'easiest decision' he's ever made, Trevin Luben commits to walk on at Nebraska
-
Recruiting: Offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky commits to Nebraska football
-
Monday rewind: Scott Frost gave critique of Nebraska's defense, and numbers back him up
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.