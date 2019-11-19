Thurmond, Robert N. III "Bobby" August 27, 1943 - November 14, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Robert N. and Mary Jo (Albers) Thurmond. Survived by siblings and spouses, Dr. John and Nancy Thurmond; Joie and Matt Letter; Ann Marie Thurmond; Shelly O'Keefe; William and Susan Thurmond; and Thomas Thurmond; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Bob had special needs that required unique care and dedication for his entire life. He was blessed with a long life of good health and comfort, which is a tribute and testimony to his many loving, wonderful, and devoted care givers over his lifetime. Bob's family wants to acknowledge and thank all those who made this possible at Beatrice State Developmental Center, Creighton University Bergan Mercy Medical Center, and ENCOR Services. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. SERVICES: Saturday, 10am, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5:30- 7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ENCOR Services (provider for people with intellectual disabilities), 4715 South 132nd Street, Omaha, NE 68137. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

