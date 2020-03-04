Thorsteinson, Beverly

Thorsteinson, Beverly August 6, 1942 - February 29, 2020 Survived by children, Michele Thorsteinson, Todd Thorsteinson, Mary Thorsteinson; grandson, Andrew Havranek; sister, Colleen Alfaro. Avid animal lover, horse and rider trainer, dog trainer and former Miss Potato Blossom Queen of Aroostook County, Maine. Fiercely competitive, she was a huge force in a small package. Her unorthodox beliefs gave us the idea to have a Dog-Friendly MEMORIAL RECEPTION, Friday, March 6, 2020, 3-6:30pm at the 40th Street Theatre, 4006 Hamilton St. Omaha. Friendly leashed dogs welcome. Enclosed green space available. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

