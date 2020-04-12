Thorson, Ronald C.

Thorson, Ronald C. July 19, 1931 - April 5, 2020 "I was here, now I'm gone." Age 88. Ron worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier for 30 plus years and enjoyed painting houses, but enjoyed the relationships he made more. Preceded in death by his first wife Joyce Thorson; daughter, Debbie Keller; and sister, Dolores Thorson. Survived by wife, Cynthia Thorson; daughter, Wendy (Keith) Jackson; son, Todd (Linda) Thorson; step-children, Christopher (Deanna) Soukup, and Cara (Nick) Morris; grandchildren, Michelle (Ryan) Shaughnessy, Greg Thorson, Scott (Felicia) Thorson, Peter (Alex) Grimm III, Julia Grimm, Joy (Kevin) Breyfogle, Shelby Soukup, Jaxson Morris, and Eli Morris; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

