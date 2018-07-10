Thorson, Lorraine F. Aug 14, 1927 - May 27, 2018 Preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Poppe; grandson, Jesse Cavanaugh; sister, Florence. Survived by daughters: Tanya Schaaf (Jeffrey), Melanie Verbeek (David), Terrie Dickey (Frank), and Stephanie Funcell (Craig); ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins on Thursday, July 12th at 9:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment, St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

