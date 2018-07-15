Thornbury, Harriett M. Jul 12, 1924 - Jul 14, 2018 Age 94. Preceded in death by husband Dean; son Robert Simpson; and daughters, Barbara Higham and Claudia Carrigan. Survived by daughter, Cindi Worden (David); daughter-in-law Marsha Simpson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 17, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 18, at 10am at St. James United Methodist Church, 1501 Franklin, Bellevue. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.