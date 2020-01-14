Thornburg, Dolores M. July 4, 1932 - January 10, 2020 Age 87 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by her husband Floyd. Survived by daughters, Kathy, Debbie, and Judy; and many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of Dolores' Life: Friday, January 17, at 3pm, with family Receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

