Thomsen, Lowell Arthur Age 72 Died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hebron, NE. Lowell was born in Fremont, NE on February 17, 1948. He grew up on the family farm near Fremont and graduated from Hooper High School and Dana College. He worked as a researcher for several title companies in Omaha. He was active in the Omaha theater community and enjoyed books, music, theater, needlework, and cooking. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mona Thomsen; and sister, Marian Thomsen. He is survived by brother, Alan (Lorene)Thomsen. There will be No Services. Private Burial will be at a later date. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

