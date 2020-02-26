Thompson, Ruth Mildred (Jessen) July 20, 1921 - February 25, 2020 Ruth Mildred (Jessen) Thompson passed away February 25, 2020 at the age of 98. Ruth was born July 20, 1921 to Joe and Edith (Wein) Jessen on the family farm near Orum, NE. She was united in marriage to Howard D. Thompson, Sr. on June 22, 1947. She is survived by her four children: Susan (Doug) Lash, Janis Vinton Sasse, H. Dan (Kristie) Thompson and Greg (Diane) Thompson; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Thompson, Sr.; brother, John Jessen; sisters, Dorothy Hansen, Gloria Kuhr. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, February 28th, 2pm, at First Lutheran Church Blair, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, February 27th, from 5-7pm, at First Lutheran Church. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
First Lutheran Church of Blair
2146 Wright St
Blair, NE 68008
Feb 28
Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
First Lutheran Church of Blair
2146 Wright St
Blair, NE 68008
