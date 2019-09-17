Thompson, Robert Warren Age 54 Robert Warren Thompson died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his wife, Shelly Thompson, and his son, Jake Thompson, both of Bennington; a brother, Richard Thompson of Bennington; and a sister, Katherine Summerville of Council Bluffs. He was a farmer in the Elkhorn area for many years. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Royal Carleton officiating. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. VISITATION with the family present will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 6-8pm, at the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

