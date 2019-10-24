Thompson, Paul H. January 17, 1968 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Raymond. Survived by wife, Marcy; mother, Barbara; sister, Leslie Lasko; brothers, Scott (Julie), Mike (Nicole); 11 nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Friday, October 25th, 6pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 26th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to the church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

