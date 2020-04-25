Thompson, Marcia Irene (Anderson) June 6, 1954 - April 20, 2020 Age 65. Preceded in death by parents, Vince and Irene Anderson. Survived by brother, Vincent J. "Joe" Anderson (Jolene); sisters, Sandra Schrienbeck and Pamela I. Lewis (Robert); and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

