Thompson, Kathryn L. Meek July 5, 1958 - December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Jimmy Lee Meek; nephews, Jayme Meek and Christopher Meek. Survived by husband, David Thompson; son, Matthew (Tammie) Thompson; mother, Ruth Meek-James; sisters, Beverly (Steve) Coody and Pam (John) Gaines; grandchildren, Stephanie Meek, Ashley, Robert and Haylie Thompson; great-grandchildren, Sophia Meek and Isaiah Mix; nephew, John R. Gaines; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday, December 26, 2019, 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest. Memorials may be directed to the family. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

