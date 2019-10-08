Thompson, Karen L.

Thompson, Karen L. October 9, 1945 - October 6, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Grace Briggs; brother, George; sisters, Marian and Edith. Survived by husband, Danny; children, Michael Wicht (Carolyn), Daniel Wicht (Tina), Brenda Moss (Michael); six grandchildren; sister, Esther; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 10th, from 9-11am, at West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Fairview - Pioneer Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

