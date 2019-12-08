Thompson, Howard Roy January 6, 1934 - November 30, 2019 VISITATION at Good Shepherd on Thursday, December 12, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE at St Benedict the Moor Church, 2423 Grant Street, on Friday, December 13, at 11am. INTERMENT with Military Honors will be in the Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.