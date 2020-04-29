Thompson, Howard A. January 24, 1940 - April 25, 2020 Of Bellevue. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE 68164 (402) 496-9000 | roedermortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.