Thompson, George J. "Jim"

Thompson, George J. "Jim" June 13, 1936 - May 2, 2020 George J. "Jim" Thompson, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 2, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Jim was born June 13, 1936 in Council Bluffs to the late George J. and Jessie (Fogle) Thompson. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1954 and attended Iowa State Teachers College before transferring to and graduating from New York University in 1958. Jim was an organist for many Omaha churches and a volunteer for many years at the Council Bluffs Library. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Walt) Coziahr of Council Bluffs; two nieces, Mary Meade and Jane Van Horn; two nephews, David Coziahr and Tom Coziahr; four great-nieces; four great-nephews and one great-great-niece. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Council Bluffs Library. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.