Thompson, Charles A., TSgt USAF (Ret) October 28, 1930 - June 12, 2020 Age 89. Charles A. Thompson, of Bellevue, NE, beloved husband and father, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was a retired veteran of the USAF and a longtime elder of the Bellevue Church of Christ. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy; children, Teresa Hayden (Tony), Steven Thompson (Barbara), and April Miller (Michael); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, June 18, from 10:3011am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331. For video of the service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Thompson obituary. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Thompson, TSgt USAF as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.