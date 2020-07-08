Thompson, Carl Oscar Age 92 Carl Oscar Thompson passed away on July 6, 2020 at Risen Son Christian Village. He was the son of of the late Sakkarias "Sam" Thompson and Elizabeth (Boutilier) Thompson. Carl was born in Forest City, Iowa on March 3, 1928. Following completion of high school, Carl attended a business college in Mason City, Iowa where received a degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Janet Petersen on April 21, 1956 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They eventually bought a farm near Crescent, Iowa and raised four children; James, Jeffrey, Julie and Kristie. Carl was active with the Hazel Dell Church and the Boy Scouts. Carl and Janet enjoyed traveling around the United States, Canada, and Europe. They enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and dancing. Carl was employed as a controller and accountant at Joyce/Heinz Lumber Company and Millard Refrigerated in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area. Janet passed away in 2009 after 53 years of marriage. In addition to his parents, siblings, and wife, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie (Thompson) Pillard. Carl is survived by his children: James (Colleen) Thompson, Jeffrey (Marilyn) Thompson, and Kristie Thompson. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. OPEN VIEWING will be Saturday from 9-10am Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Maher Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private funeral service and invite family and friends to watch the funeral livestream at 10am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, on the Maher website (https://www.maherfs.com). Internment: Grange Cemetery by Honey Creek, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to be given to the Alzheimer's Association. MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA | 712-328-1144 | maherfs.com
