Thompson, Annette "Nettie" Lynn May 15, 1961 - December 16, 2019 Annette (Nettie) Lynn Thompson, 58, of Omaha, NE, passed away on 16 December 2019. She was born to parents John C. and Mary E. (Lee) Thompson, on 15 May 1961 in Omaha, NE. Annette is survived by daughter, Ashlee; son-in-law, Pete; grandchildren, Kemper and Tallis Englund; son, Nate, daughter-in-law, Lyndsey; grandchildren, Ryker and Keegan Benak; sister, Sherry and brother-in-law Jim Harrold; sister, Susan (Thompson) and brother-in-law, David Gaines; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, daycare kids, students, countless friends, classmates (Go Bryan Bears) and her loving dog Tate. She was preceded in death by parents, John C. and Mary E. (Lee) Thompson. The hearts and souls she touched cannot be counted. The love and compassion for all the kids she helped raise cannot be measured. Nettie was a small business owner running her own in-home daycare for 25+ years. She lived life to the fullest and battled GBM with style and grace. Her infectious laughter will be remembered forever and ever. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019, from 12-3pm, at Disabled Veterans of America located at 4515 F Street Omaha, NE. Unwrapped children's toys will be welcomed at the Celebration of Life in lieu of flowers or gifts. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
