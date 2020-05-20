Thompson, Albert J.

Thompson, Albert J. April 8, 1928 - May 18, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Ellen Thompson; sons, Mark and James Thompson; grandson, Brian Brumbaugh; granddaughter, Alaina Thompson. Survived by daughter, Mary (Indru) Hingorani; grandchildren, Steve (Jennifer) Anderson, Michelle Anderson, Sarah (John) Lessig; great-grandchildren, Christina, Ashley, Lilly and Braydon; nine great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION Thursday 10-11am with a FUNERAL MASS at 11am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

