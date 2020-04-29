Thompson, Aaron D. Age 43 Aaron D. Thompson, of Omaha, died April 21, 2020. Survived by his children, Hannah Randolph, Hunter Thompson, and Claira Thompson of Bennington; mother, Debbie Persinger of Blair, NE; fathers, Ron Thompson and Larry Cook of Lodi, WI; and former wife, Alicia Thompson of Bennington. Private services to be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

