Thomas, Van Jr. Age 69 - December 27, 2019 VISITATION: 2-3pm with the SERVICE at 3pm Saturday, January 4th, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Van Thomas, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.