Thomas, Timmy P. Mar 10, 1949 - Aug 2, 2018 Age 69 of Avoca NE. Passed away at his home. Born in Omaha to James and Betty (Miller) Thomas. He attended Weeping Water High School, then served in the US Army. Timmy work at Kerford Limestone until retirement. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Thomas; daughter, Jacey Thomas and her husband John Umland; son, Jason (Carmen) Post; daughter, Emily (Bill) Goering; sister, Betty (Bill) Kirchner; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother David; son Dathan; and nephew, Chad. FUNERAL SERVICES: 10:30am Monday, August 6, at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday 2-7pm, with family 5-7pm at Mortuary. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H St, Weeping Water 402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com

