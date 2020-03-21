Thomas, Sharon Rae November 16, 1943 - March 18, 2020 Age 76. Survived by husband, Gerald; daughter, Boni Benesch (Timothy); sons, Gerald II and Carl Thomas (Christine); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Douglas Murphy and Raymond Murphy (Kim). VISITATION: Monday, March 23rd, 1011am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, March 23rd, 11am, at the Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.