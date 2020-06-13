Thomas, Ronald F.

Thomas, Ronald F. March 6, 1924 - June 10, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, June 15th, from 5:30pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, June 16th, 10am, West Center Chapel to St. Pius X Catholic Church for 10:30am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, 6905 Blondo St. (St. Pius X Catholic Church requires masks.) ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum II with military honors. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

