Thomas, Ronald F. March 6, 1924 - June 10, 2020 US Navy (Pacific Theater) WWII veteran. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita; son, Paul; parents, Ronald E. and Theresa Thomas; sisters: Catherine Thomas, Marie Amato, and Margaret Gambino. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kathleen (Steve) Hess, Ronald R. Thomas, Nancy (Pat) Brock, Laurie (Jon) Wagner, and Lynne (Mark) Pitner; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Pat (Fran) Thomas; and sister, Mildred Pankers. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska. He enjoyed travel, sports, theater, and especially quality time spent with his family. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, June 15th from 5:30-7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, June 16th, 10am, West Center Chapel to St. Pius X Catholic Church for 10:30am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, 6905 Blondo St. (St. Pius X Catholic Church requires masks.) ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum II with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass or Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.