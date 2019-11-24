Thomas, Pamela Ann December 17, 1958 - November 21, 2019 Age 60. Born in Omaha. Passed in Gulfport, MS. Inquiries to Bradford-Okeefe Funeral Home, Gulfport, MS Facebook page.

