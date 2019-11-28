Thomas, Ollie Alphonso

Thomas, Ollie Alphonso January 8, 1935 - November 22, 2019 Ollie Alphonso Thomas, age 84, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1935 to the late Willie and Essie (Slappy) Demons in Jacksonville, FL. His best years were spent working at Lucent Technologies for 32 years and playing tennis. In addition to his parents, Ollie was preceded by seven brothers: Benny, Willie, Dock, Corinthian, Calvin, Luther and Rome; two sisters, Louise and Eunice. He is survived by his companion, Bonnie Shilling; brother, Eddie; five sisters, Dorothy, Shirley, Sandra, Betty and Ethel; many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a reception to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.