Thomas, Neal A.

Thomas, Neal A. April 7, 1939 - August 9, 2019 Age 80, of Lincoln, died at the cabin he loved in Central City, NE, preparing for a family reunion he had organized. Born in Central City, NE to Glen and Ruth (Philbrook) Thomas. Owner of Brokerage Services Inc., longtime member of the Sertoma Club, First-Plymouth Church of Lincoln, the Masonic Lodge of Clarks, NE, and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. Volunteer at Everett Elementary School and an unselfish giver to many other worthy causes. Graduated from Clarks High School in 1957; attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and joined the Theta Chi Fraternity. Survived by his wife, Lois; sisters, Nona Stufft of Osceola, NE, and Jill Stromberg of Grand Island; daughters, Linda Reffert (Randy) of Omaha, Lisa Skinner (Bill) of Herman, NE, and Beth Bix (Chris) of Lee's Summit, MO.; son, Doug (Pam) of Omaha; stepsons, Ben and Doyle Coburn of Lincoln, and Dan Coburn (David) of Eagle, NE; and stepdaughter, Laurie Baeder (Mark) of Mesa, AZ; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents. CELEBRATION OF NEAL'S LIFE: 11am Saturday, August 17, 2019, First-Plymouth UCC, 2000 D Street, with Pastor Barb Smisek officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools for Everett Elementary School. Cremation/No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.