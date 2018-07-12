Thomas, Maurice Dean Jr. "Poopie" Dec 10, 1973 - Jul 7, 2018 Preceded in death by his grandparents and two uncles. He is survived by his mother, Mary L. Hudgens; father, Maurice Thomas Sr. , Decatur, IL.; son, Kyryll; four siblings, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 10-11am Monday, July 16, 2018, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the funeral home. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Road Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

