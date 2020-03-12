Thomas, Laura Jean

Thomas, Laura Jean December 6, 1965 - March 10, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Ronald and grandmother, Viola Cook. Survived by daughter, Nichole Sedlacek (Ben); son, David Thomas; grandchildren: Averi Sedlacek, Kendra Thomas, Karter Thomas, Cason Sedlacek, Dawson and Jaycie Sedlacek; mother, Phyllis Cook; and brothers, Richard Cook and Robert Cook. VISITATION: begins Sat., Mar. 14th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4pm. Memorials will be directed to the family for a later designation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

